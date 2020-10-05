Chrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Crown Released the First Photo of Princess Diana's Wedding Dress and It's Stunning

Emma Corrin portrays Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, set to premiere on Nov. 15. See the first photo of her in a version of that iconic David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding gown.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 05, 2020 3:40 PMTags
TVRoyalsCelebritiesNetflixThe Crown
Season four of The Crown just might be the most dramatic—and glamorous—yet. 

Last week, Netflix released a first glimpse at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana with a series of jaw-dropping photos that proved the 24-year-old actress is the spitting image of the late royal. And now, we've been given the official first look at Corrin in Princess Diana's wedding dress, an iconic design that's bound to mesmerize viewers who watched her and Prince Charles' royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral. 

Though Princess Diana's 1981 gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, The Crown costume designer Amy Roberts "wanted to capture the same spirit and style" of the original "without creating a replica," according to the show's Twitter account. In the photo, Corrin is seen posing as she daintily looks to one side with her hands clasped while sporting Diana's instantly-recognizable hairdo. 

In an interview with The Times, Corrin said stepping into this role with such high expectations has been "overwhelming since the beginning," and that she wants to do Diana "proud." She said, "I know that's strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her."

photos
Actresses Playing Princess Diana

Season four of The Crown will take place between 1979 and 1990, a testy period for the royal family in which Diana not only marries Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), but Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) reacts to new policies implemented by Britain's first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). The new season will also welcome back Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty).

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Scroll down to see more photos of the season four cast in character. 

 

Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Ollie Upton/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Netflix
Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles
Des Willie/Netflix
Emerald Fennell and Emma Corrin as Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Des Willie/Netflix
Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
Des Willie/Netflix
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne
Mark Mainz/Netflix
Marion Bailey and Erin Doherty as the Queen Mother and Princess Anne

Season four of The Crown hits Netflix on November 15.

