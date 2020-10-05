Chadwick Boseman's Brother Recalls Their Haunting Conversation Before His Death

Chadwick Boseman had reached the end of the game of life.

More than a month since the beloved actor tragically died at 43 following a private battle with colon cancer, his older brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman, has revealed what may have been their final conversation. In an interview with The New York Times, Derrick recalled the haunting words his sibling uttered the day before his untimely passing.

"'Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,'" Derrick recalled Chadwick saying. "When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,'" the pastor explained to the newspaper. "And the next day he passed away."

The actor's death has been a tremendous loss for the industry he helped improve, the many people around the world who cherished and admired him and, of course, the people closest to him—his adoring family.

"Chad was gifted," Derrick told the times. "He's probably the most gifted person I've ever met."