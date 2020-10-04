VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Chrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

April Love Geary Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Robin Thicke

April Love Geary joked that she and Robin Thicke were very "consistent" in her post about being pregnant with their third child.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 04, 2020 11:55 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesPregnanciesRobin ThickeCouplesCelebrities
Related: Robin Thicke Teases Most Shocking "Masked Singer" Reveal

Model April Love Geary and fiancée Robin Thicke are readying the nursery once again. 

On Sunday, Oct. 4, April took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant with her third child. "Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant... again," April joked on the social media platform. "We love consistency!" 

April and Robin currently share daughters Mia, 2, and Lola, 19 months. Robin is also dad to Julien, 10, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton

In February of 2019, April welcomed Lola to the world with a sweet Instagram post. "My beautiful baby girl, I'm already so in love with you," the mom wrote. "Your big sister is on her way to meet you."

April often shares photos of her (expanding!) family. On April 15, the model shared a cute video on Instagram of Mia and Lola attempting to cook with their mom in the kitchen. It was an adorable, if messy experience. 

photos
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: Romance Rewind

"Chef Gordon Ramsay WHO?," the 25-year-old joked in the caption.

Trending Stories

1

Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Graceland 3 Months After His Death

2

Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Chris Watts Documentary

3

Jim Carrey Debuts as Joe Biden for Saturday Night Live Premiere

April Love Geary/Instagram

April and Robin began dating in 2015 and made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival. They got engaged over the holidays in 2018, when April was pregnant with Lola.

Let's hope Mia and Lola are down to have another sous chef in the kitchen!

Trending Stories

1

Biggest Bombshells From Netflix's Chris Watts Documentary

2

Jim Carrey Debuts as Joe Biden for Saturday Night Live Premiere

3

Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Graceland 3 Months After His Death

4

April Love Geary Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Robin Thicke

5
Exclusive

Noah Purvis Reveals Why He Was "Eliminated" from Love Island