Magic Mike Alum Alex Pettyfer Marries Model Toni Garrn

Wedding bells!

Magic Mike alum Alex Pettyfer is officially off-the-market. The 30-year-old star shared the sweet and special news that he married German model Toni Garrn.

"Mr & Mrs Pettyfer," the actor simply captioned his Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 4. Moments later, the 28-year-old supermodel announced the exciting news on her feed. "Now you really get to call me wifey," she cheekily wrote.

The two lovebirds uploaded romantic portraits of their big day, in which they shared a passionate kiss. Plus, the images revealed Toni's effortlessly elegant bridal gown. For her wedding, the model skipped the traditional white dress and instead slipped into a gold lamé design that hugged her figure. Alex appeared to take the same approach and wore a dark brown tweed tuxedo.

According to a source, the newlyweds tied the knot at the Berner Schloss palace in Hamburg, Germany with "just a few friends and family members" in attendance.