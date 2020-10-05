Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Breaking Down Amanda Bynes' Bold Makeover, Laguna Beach's Reunion & More

Listen, we don't need to tell you that 2020 hasn't been easy on any of us.

But now, 10 months in, it's finally time to trick or treat ourselves. That's right, shockingly, October is here and with it comes our favorite excuse to stay in bed all day and binge Harry Potter followed by Halloweentown (unpopular opinion: the final installment, Return to Halloweentown, is actually quite fantastic) and then finish the evening off with whatever is airing on Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween.

Also here to lift our spirits: Sanderson sisters Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will gather for a spellbinding Hocus Pocus reunion on October 30.

Needless to say, it's going to be a busy one. And if we're creepin' it real, there's no way to go apple picking, decorate your pumpkins and craft the perfect Fall Instagram caption while also staying on top of everything else that's going on in the world. So, that's where we come in.

Give us just five minutes to debrief you and when we're done, your co-workers will have no idea you spent the weekend elbow-deep in candy corn.