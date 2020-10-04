This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Goes Instagram Official with Her Boyfriend Bradley Collins

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is so into her new boyfriend, she's writing puns! The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 3 to gush over her favorite guy, Bradley Collins, in honor of National Boyfriend Day.

"Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat! Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you," she wrote on the social media platform. "You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you."

One person who is thrilled for Chrissy is her co-star Mandy Moore, who plays her character Kate's mom Rebecca on the NBC family drama. "You deserve it all, Chrissy," Mandy gushed. "So happy for you and can't wait to meet you, @bradley_collins!!!"

It's clear that Chrissy and Bradley have something in common: They both love a good pun! Earlier this week, Bradley went on Instagram to gush over his girlfriend for her 40th birthday.