Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful SNL Performance: "Protect Black Women"

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show during the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live. During her performance, she delivered one unforgettable message.

Megan Thee Stallion, SNL, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEWill Heath/NBC

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show during the season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

The Houston-based rapper took to the famous studio 8H stage on Saturday, Oct. 3. There, she gave one powerful performance and shared a moving message about the Black Lives Matter movement. Kicking things off, Megan belted out the lyrics to her hit remix "Savage," which featured Beyoncé's vocals.

For her performance, the 25-year-old star donned a black-and-white outfit that featured eye-catching geometric lines and shapes. However, Megan's bewitching ensemble wasn't the only thing to catch people's attention. The message "Protect Black Women" was displayed on a screen.

Shortly after her performance, Malcolm X's famous 1962 speech "Who Taught You to Hate Yourself" played in the background. "The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman," the audio clip began. "Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?"

Megan also played an audio clip by activist Tamika Mallory, who called out Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. In recent months, he has drawn criticism for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

"Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that that sold our people into slavery," a statement displayed on the screen behind Megan.

Soon after, the "WAP" rapper shared the same sentiments as the previous message and expressed one of her own.

"We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women," she said. "Because at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men. Because at the end of the day, we're tired of seeing hashtags about our Black men."

Watch the video above to see the rapper's full performance during the SNL premiere. Plus, click here to get all of the details about the five best moments to happen in last night's episode.

