Inside Emma Roberts' "Casual" Yet Chic Baby Shower with Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund and Their Friends

Emma Roberts has a lot to look forward to this year!

The Scream Queens alum celebrated her baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the chic affair would make Chanel Oberlin proud. The soon-to-be mom enjoyed a fun and festive party with her boyfriend and father-to-be Garrett Hedlund. It appears the pair's loved ones also joined in on the special occasion, including the couple's parents, Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone and more.

A source tells E! News, "Emma's baby shower was Saturday afternoon at a friend's house. It was a co-ed shower with about 15 people. It was outside and everyone stayed distanced."

"Kristen Stewart was there with Dylan Meyer, Camilla Morrone came with her mom, Lily Kershaw. Emma's mom and Garrett's mom were both there," the insider adds. "Emma wore a long dress that showed off her baby bump. She seemed excited to see friends and celebrate her baby."

The source notes it was a "casual get-together with a lot of laughter for everyone." Once the guests left, the source reveals they were each treated with "a big bouquet of white wildflowers with a personalized card."

"So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," Emma shared on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 4, alongside a few snapshots of her whimsical celebration.