Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dead at 81 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

The world of fashion has lost an icon.

Japanese-French designer Kenzō Takada has passed away at the age of 81. The fashion visionary, who founded the whimsical and effervescent label Kenzo, died in Paris, France after suffering from complications related to coronavirus, a spokesperson for Takada's luxury K-3 brand said in a statement to CNN.

"It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzo Takada," the statement read. "The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4th, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France."

Moreover, the fashion mogul's Instagram account confirmed his death, writing, "It is with great sadness that we have learned that our dear friend Kenzo Takada passed away today."

"He was an inspiring and prodigious creator and we were proud to collaborate with him," the message continued. "We will always remember his smile and joie de vivre. The fashion, design world and all of us are mourning him tonight and extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones."