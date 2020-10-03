VOTE NOW

True Thompson Gets Crafty Painting Pumpkins with Parents Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

It's officially Halloween time in the Kardashian house, and True is painting pumpkins. See her adorable craft session with her parents and cousins below!

Do we have a professional pumpkin painter on our hands? On Saturday, Oct. 3, True Thompson—the 2-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompsonwent to town on creating some fall decor with her cousins.

"Family pumpkin carving day," Koko captioned a slideshow of "Tutu's Pumpkin Patch" where Khloe, Tristan, True and Kim Kardashian's children Chicago and Psalm West got messy. While the parents did the carving, everyone participated in painting the pumpkins, with plenty of paint never making it onto the Halloween decorations. 

While this was a low-key family activity, the Kardashian-Jenner clan always does Halloween big. Recently, Kylie Jenner showed off how she decorated her house for Halloween, complete with plenty of witches, spiders, and, of course, bowls of candy corn. The whole family is also enthusiastic about costumes: Last year, Kim and her immediate family dressed up like The Flintstones characters, with Kanye West donning a purple dinosaur suit to portray Dino!

This autumn activity is just one of the many times Tristan and Khloe, who broke up in 2019, were seen hanging out together in recent months.

Fans suspect the former couple is now back together. However, an insider tells E! that the pair are currently committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Whether or not Khloe and Tristan do romantically reunite, one thing is certain: They are both determined to give True the best Halloween ever!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!

