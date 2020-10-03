Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani with a Sweet Birthday Tribute

When your partner is a famous songwriter, it comes with some perks—like, say, serenades on the guitar. Country singer Blake Shelton just promised longtime girlfriend and birthday girl Gwen Stefani many more songs in her honor.

Blake, who began dating Gwen in 2015 after growing close with the No Doubt star during their time judging The Voice, took to Instagram to celebrate Gwen's 51st birthday.

"It's a special day for a special lady in my life," Blake wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Gwen singing in a cornfield. "Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..."

A song for every single day would be a challenge, even for the longtime musicians. Still, the couple has a great track record when it comes to writing music about one another. In an Instagram story on Gwen's page, Blake shared that the pair's song "Happy Anywhere" hit number eight on the country music charts.