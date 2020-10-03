Joe Jonas Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Hot Pink Hair

Joe Jonas is serving up a whole new vibe—and it's very pink!

On Friday, Oct. 2, the new dad took to Instagram to show off his new, hot pink hair. While he didn't caption the pic, he did include a pink ribbon, suggesting that the 'do was in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

This isn't the first time that Joe tried out a new hair look. The 31-year-old revealed platinum blonde hair on his Instagram story back in August. It's worth wondering if Joe's lighter hair color was just to create a base for the eventual pink surprise!

While Joe may have spent some time achieving a cool new look, Sophie Turner's husband has been pretty busy. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in July. According to an insider, "Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."