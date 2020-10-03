Archie Lyndhurst's Girlfriend Shares a Heartfelt Tribute Following the Star's Death

Nethra Tilakumara is remembering her boyfriend and So Awkward co-star, Archie Lyndhurst.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, who passed away earlier this week. He was only 19 years old.

"There was once a boy named Archie Lyndhurst and he made me the happiest girl in the whole wide world," Nethra began her post on Friday, Oct. 2. "A boy in a white beanie with his skateboard, swaggered through two wooden doors with an unimaginable lust for life down the hallway of Sylvia Young Theatre School. He sat across from me while my head was buried in a script, trying to book a job."

The actress explained that Archie was not only supportive of her aspirations, but others' as well. As she described, "He was there for his friend who was really nervous and auditioning too, he was always there for his friends."