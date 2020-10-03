Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram With a Dramatic New Makeover

Amanda Bynes is ready for a big reveal, and it's clear that fashion school has made a lasting impression.

The actress wiped her Instagram clean in July and rebranded it as "Matte Black Online Store," about one year after graduating from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

On Friday, Oct. 2, Bynes returned with a totally new look. She debuted jet black hair (sorry, we mean Matte Black) with a side part and wispy bangs. She wore loose ripped jeans, a yellow flannel and a black top, along with some edgy punk accessories. Her translucent glasses and septum piercing went with her black heart face tattoo, which she revealed in December 2019.

Mysteriously, there was no caption and comments are disabled, but it's safe to say the Hairspray star surprised us all with her new hair. It's possibly part of a larger unveiling of a new clothing brand called Matte Black.