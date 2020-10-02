Zach Braff and Florence Pugh Mourn the Death of Their Dog: “Goodbye to My Best Friend”

Zach Braff and girlfriend Florence Pugh took to social media to mourn the loss of their beloved dog Roscoe.

Zach, who first adopted Roscoe, shared a sweet statement about his pup on Instagram.

"Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff. He made it 17 years! I feel so lucky that we found each other," the Scrubs actor wrote. "Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We'll catch up some other time."

Florence shared on her page, "The coolest of cool. Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to. I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog."

Florence and Zach were first spotted together in spring of 2019, and confirmed their relationship later that year.