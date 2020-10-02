Zach Braff and Florence Pugh Mourn the Death of Their Dog: “Goodbye to My Best Friend”

Zach Braff and girlfriend Florence Pugh took to social media to mourn the loss of their beloved dog Roscoe.
Zach, who first adopted Roscoe, shared a sweet statement about his pup on Instagram.
"Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff. He made it 17 years! I feel so lucky that we found each other," the Scrubs actor wrote. "Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We'll catch up some other time."
Florence shared on her page, "The coolest of cool. Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to. I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog."
Florence and Zach were first spotted together in spring of 2019, and confirmed their relationship later that year.
Earlier this year, Zach and Florence adopted a dog after initially planning on just fostering. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zach admitted the situation was definitely a "foster fail."
"Within like 30 seconds of having this puppy, we were like, ‘We're never giving this puppy back,'" the actor said. "I joke that we should have named her serotonin because she just brings so much joy to me."
In April of 2020, Florence shared a photo of Zach snuggling with their new dog on Instagram.
Florence previously defended the 21 year age difference between her and her 45-year-old partner.
"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love," the Little Woman actress wrote on Instagram in April of 2020. "It is not your place. It has nothing to do with you."
No matter what the haters say, it seems that Zach, Florence, and their pup have a lot of love to give.