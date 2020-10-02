Seth Rogen Shares Rare Tribute to "Perfect Partner" Lauren Miller on Their Wedding Anniversary

Seth Rogen is celebrating his wedding anniversary in the sweetest way.
He and wife Lauren Miller each posted a rare throwback photo from their wedding day nine years ago to mark their anniversary on Friday, Oct. 2.
"Happy anniversary to us!! I can't believe I've been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with," Seth wrote. "After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here's me beating her at video games at our wedding." The pic showed the couple with their eyes locked on the video game screens as guests cheered them on.
For her part, Lauren wrote, "Happy Anniversary to us! 9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff." Plus she tagged wedding planner Alison Hotchkiss, who brought their special day to life.
Lauren celebrated Seth's birthday this year in quarantine. "I love this person more than I have words for," the writer and director explained.
The couple have yet to welcome kids, although they do have a beloved fur baby—a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Zelda—whose name also keeps the video game theme going.
Seth recently posted to celebrate Zelda's 11th birthday. "I feel incredibly grateful to spend my time with such a wonderful, special, loving little creature," The Lion King star wrote. Lauren joked about Zelda's "quarantine ‘stache" in an earlier post.
For now, that's good enough for Seth's parents, Sandy and Mark Rogen. Mark told Us Weekly last year, "We try not to pressure them" on having grandkids. "We think they'll make the right decisions for themselves."
And Seth and Lauren seem perfectly happy together. Seth has said, "For me and my wife...the easiest part of my life is my marriage. Like if everything was as smooth and easy and fun as my relationship with my wife then I would have a much easier time getting through the day. We really get along and we like the same stuff."
The Pineapple Express actor has also gushed over plenty of his famous co-stars, who include Charlize Theron, Beyonce and Donald Glover.