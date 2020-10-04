VOTE NOW

Flash Sale! Save Up to 50% off StriVectin

The clinically-proven anti-aging skincare line is discounted for a limited time, so grab your faves before they're gone!

By Carly Milne Oct 04, 2020 10:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Hey, skincare fans, here's a deal you won't want to miss: for a limited time, you can save up to 50% off StriVectin products on Lookfantastic!

As StriVectin enthusiasts know, the brand's offerings are clinically-proven to deliver anti-aging benefits and address skin tightening concerns. Each formula is supercharged to target wrinkles, loss of firmness, age spots and skin damage, leaving you with soft, supple, glowing skin.

And now, all of StriVectin's fabulous formulas are on sale! You can save 50% off all neck products, such as the StriVectin Tightening Neck Serum Roller, and the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. Meanwhile, you can take 25% off all other StriVectin products, so you can also save on best-sellers like the StriVectin Cloudberry Moisture Plumping Cream Mask or the StriVectin Tightening Body Cream.

But be warned: this deal won't last forever! You have until Oct. 6 to take advantage of this flash sale, and once it's done, it's done. So make sure you shop Lookfantastic now to save up to 50% off your favorite StriVectin products!

 

