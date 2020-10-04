Revist Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Love Story Ahead of the Don't Be Tardy Premiere

VOTE NOW

Don't Be Tardy Premiere

Look back at Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's cutest pics before Don't Be Tardy season 8 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Bravo!

By Allison Crist Oct 04, 2020 2:00 PM
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are the definition of relationship goals. 

The two met at a dance charity event in 2010 back when Kim was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kroy was a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons. They quickly hit it off, began dating, and by November of that year, Kim announced that they were expecting a child together; Kroy's first and Kim's third as she already had two daughters, Brielle and Ariana

In 2011, the couple not only welcomed a son, Kroy Jagger Jr., but they also said "I do" as part of a lavish ceremony held at their former home in Roswell, Georgia. 

Kim and Kroy kept busy throughout the next couple of years, too! The reality star gave birth to their second son Kade in August 2012; Kroy filed to legally adopt Brielle and Ariana in March 2013; and Kim and Kroy welcomed twins Kaia and Kane in November 2013. 

Kim Zolciak Brought How Much Wine on Don't Be Tardy's Season 8 Road Trip?!

Today, the family is closer than ever and Kim and Kroy both have their own businesses. 

Most of their time together has been documented on their reality show Don't Be Tardy, and thankfully, season 8 of the Bravo show premieres this Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.!

Kim Zolciak & Family Go on a Wild Cross-Country Road Trip in Don't Be Tardy Season 8 First Look

This season will be like no other, as the Biermanns are hitting the road in an RV for a five-week, cross-country road trip!

Before the hilarious series returns, continue to reminisce on Kim and Kroy's love story by scrolling through the below gallery.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kim Zolciak's Sweet Birthday Gift For Husband Kroy Biermann Took Over Two Months to Make
Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo
Don't Be Tardy for the...Roadtrip?

Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy, premiering on Bravo Oct. 6, will see the Zolciak-Biermann family embark on a five-week, cross-country road trip!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kroy!

Kim wished Kroy a happy 35th birthday with a lengthy, heartfelt and hilarious Instagram post.

"Boy did I rob the cradle with you and I'm so glad I did!" she wrote in-part. "You amaze me daily somehow, someway everyday...although it's annoying that you know everything literally...you are the most INCREDIBLE DADDY on this planet, an incredible husband and I love every minute we spend together."

Brielle Biermann/Instagram
Family Fun

Brielle Biermann made her own Instagram post for Kroy's birthday, describing him as "the most amazing father & man I'll ever know."

"I couldn't imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self!" Brielle continued. "I'm so proud of you and all you've accomplished...we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday...love love you dad!"

Instagram
Cheers, But Make It Sexy

The couple is never one to shy away from PDA!

Instagram
Silly Selfies

A sweet selfie with an even sweeter caption from Kim calling Kroy her heart and soul.

Instagram
Twinning

Mom, dad and their adorable twins Kaia and Kane.

Instagram
Blessed to Be a Biermann

"Feel so blessed to go through life with you," Kim wrote alongside this adorable snapshot.

Instagram
Summer Sun

Soaking up the sun...and each other!

Instagram
DIY Photoshoot

"The absolute LOVE OF MY LIFE," Kim wrote. "we never get pics together so we set a timer today and took them ourselves...I love you Kroy Evan!!"

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The happy couple on Kim's 42nd birthday!

Instagram
Merry Christmas From the Biermanns

Kim, Kroy and the kids: Brielle, Ariana, Kane, Kaia, Kash, and Kroy Jagger Jr.

Instagram
NYC Nights Out

Kim and Kroy posed for a quick mirror pick while in New York City for Bravocon.

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann
Family Vaycay

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and a speedo-clad Kroy posed in snorkling gear while on a 2019 family vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ariana Biermann / Instagram / Kim Zociak-Biermann
Nealy NSFW

You know what they say! When the kids are away...

Instagram
Topless Tanning

The couple was all smiles on their February 2018 romantic getaway trip.

Snapchat
Stopping For a Snapchat

While on their tropical trip, Kim wrote a heartwarming ode to her hubby on Instagram: "I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world."

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram
Forty & Frisky

Kroy snapped this risqué selfie with Kim on her 40th birthday!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram
Hugh Hefner & His Playboy Bunny

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband Kroy Biermann went all out for Halloween in 2017!

See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Twin With Daughters Brielle and Ariana

Get more of Kim and Kroy on season 8 of Don't Be Tardy, premiering Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

