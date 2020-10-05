Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Reveals the Song She May Sing at Her Mom's Wedding

Will Jennifer Lopez's daughter sing at her wedding?

In this exclusive clip ahead of today's Daily Pop, Emme Muñiz teases her role in mom J.Lo's nuptials to Alex Rodriguez. Specifically, the 12-year-old author may be singing at the highly anticipated wedding.

E!'s Justin Sylvester is seen asking Emme, "Your mom is probably gonna ask you to sing at her wedding. What song are you probably gonna sing at her wedding?"

While Emme seems excited at the idea of singing at Jennifer and Alex's wedding, she finds herself torn while trying to pick a song.

"That is a good question," Jennifer's daughter with ex Marc Anthony remarks. "Well, one song that I think I would sing is a song that connect me and her."

The song? "You Are My Sunshine."

She continues, "She sang that to me every day when I was little, when I was going to sleep."

However, this song selection isn't a done deal as Emme says she's "thinking of a song that would also connect [Jennifer] and Alex."