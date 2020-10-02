VOTE NOW

Khloe Kardashian Laughs Off "Shade" Over Her Latest Instagram Makeover

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian brushed off some jabs about her recent transformation—read on to find out the fierce response she posted on Instagram.

Don't mess with Khlo-Money! 

Khloe Kardashian debuted another brand new makeover on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 2, showing off her curves in a strapless bodysuit and black vinyl ensemble.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the flaming hot look, "Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn't it October???" She then gave a shoutout to longtime assistant Alexa Okyle, saying, "Lex, This ones for you."

Her new look featured two long pigtails that earned her high praise from sis Kylie Jenner. The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "love this hair on u so pretty" with a heart emoji. 

Not everyone was wowed, however. One Instagram user wrote, "She looks different every week lmao," and another added, "What in the Ariana grande is this."

And Khloe had a fiery clapback for one user that said, "Money spent well." Khloe fired back, "the shade of it all" with laughing crying emojis. 

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Her gallery of new images included a few Boomerangs, and one fan speculated they were meant to disprove any Photoshop rumors. "Gotta throw in the videos cause mfzzz be hating," a user said, and Khloe confirmed, "lol exactly."  

When another fan pretended not to be able to recognize her—writing, "KHLOE????? I LOVE YOU"—the 36-year-old star had nothing but love in return. "I love you even if this is shady," she wrote. 

Instagram

Later in the afternoon, Khloe took to Twitter to reflect on the hate. "I'll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it's positive," she wrote. "I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I'm spending it on happy things."

In another tweet, the star added, "I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it's there." 

The mom of 2-year-old True Thompson has faced backlash for her selfies in the past.

Back in May, she truly got "under bitches skiiiinnnnn" when she revealed a dark hair transformation on Instagram. And in August, one fan acted like they didn't recognize Khloe in a photo and commented, "Who is that on the right?" Khloe clapped back, "your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded." You heard her! 

What else has Khloe been up to lately, besides experimenting with some new 'dos? She appeared on Netflix's The Home Edit to give her a garage a facelift and pulled the ultimate prank on mom Kris Jenner with help from Scott Disick.

See more Kardashian-Jenner clapbacks below.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian vs. Instagram Troll

KoKo's haters were at it again when one Instagram user commented "money spent well" on a series of glamorous snapshots she shared. 

But when the trolls go low, Khloe goes high, writing back with several laughing emojis, "the shade of it all." 

Instagram
Khloe vs. Makeover Critic

Khloe's definitely been known to switch up her look every now and then. As part of her latest transformation, she went from long-haired to short-haired and blonde to brunette. 

But when Khloe debuted the new hairstyle on Instagram, one commenter was eager to point out they somehow couldn't recognize the Good American mogul, writing, "Who is that on the right?" 

"your new step mother," Khloe hilariously responded. "Be nice or get grounded."

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Judgement on Activism Efforts

Kindness is key! A snapshot from a family trip captioned "lake ya" drew the following comment, "why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?"

Kourtney's response was nothing short of gracious. She replied, "always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions? Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too. As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Baby Bump Speculation

Loving her body.

After Kourtney posted a leisurely photo of herself reading in a bathing suit, some speculated that she was pregnant. Understandably, the mother of three shut this speculation down.

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body," Kourtney clarified.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Khloe vs. Pregnancy Rumors

The Good American mogul took to Twitter in May 2020 after rumors circulated that she and ex Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing," Khloe tweeted. "SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!" Khloe continued. "I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS."

Getty Images
Kendall vs. Dating Gossip

Back in April 2020, the 24-year-old supermodel sounded off on Twitter after reports surfaced that she and Devin Booker (who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns) were an item. This response came about after several social media users suggested that NBA players were "passing" Kendall around.

"They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared.

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Easter Critics

After Kourtney Kardashian showcased her family's Easter 2020 celebrations, critics tried (and failed) to bring the party down. "Bruh cut your son hair…smh," one follower wrote in the comments section. Kourtney replied, "Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." But wait, there's more! When one user suggested that Kourtney had a "new dog every month," the Poosh founder quickly corrected them. "We've had Honey for years Honey Honey."

RAAK/BACKGRID
Kim Defends Khloe

In Feb. 2019, Khloe stepped out for her first public appearance amid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. After attending her scheduled event, Khloe received critical comments on social media that did not sit well with Kim.

Along with a video of Khloe out at the event, one Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?"

After seeing the tweet, Kim replied, "Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Instagram
Kourtney vs. Mommy Shamers

While on vacation in Italy with her kids in 2018, Kourtney posted a photo of herself on a yacht with the caption, "just finished my daily basket of focaccia...hbu?" In response to the photo, one Instagram user commented, "Where are your kids?" After seeing the comment, Kourtney replied, "My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern."

Bennett Raglin/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Kim vs. Chloë Grace Moretz

Back in 2016, Kim took to social media to fire back at actress Chloë Grace Moretz for dissing her nude selfie. "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," Kim tweeted. "your nylon cover is cute boo." 

Kim also clapped back at Bette Midler and Piers Morgan for their critical comments about her photo.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Kylie vs. Instagram Record Egg

After the infamous egg photo beat Kylie's Instagram record in Jan. 2019, the E! star took to social media to clap back at the account. In her post, Kylie shared a meme that read, "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account." Along with the meme was a video of Kylie cracking an egg. The beauty mogul captioned the post, "Take that little egg."

Instagram
Khloe vs. Haters

In a 2018 interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter, True Thompson. "I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe said. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie vs. Alex Rodriguez

After seeing Alex Rodriguez's claim that she was "talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is" at the 2019 Met Gala, Kylie set the record straight. "Umm no i didn't," she tweeted. "We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kendall vs. Rumors

In 2018, Kendall posted a photo of herself sitting at a rooftop table in lingerie. After seeing the photo, many social media users noted that the Kacey Musgraves billboard in the background appeared to be blurred.

Amid rumors of shade, Kendall clapped back, "yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo! Kacey is literally my f--kin fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies i die for her!"

