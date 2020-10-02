This Unforgettable SATC Character Inspired Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris

It's impossible not to compare Netflix's Emily in Paris to Sex and the City.

Both created by Darren Star, the lead of each series is a fashion-obsessed career woman with big dreams and an even bigger wardrobe. Legendary costume designer Patricia Field is responsible for dressing the main characters in lavish designer clothing. And the cities they're each filmed in, Paris and New York, bustle with possibility. But there's one other attribute that Emily and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw share: They both crush on annoyingly attractive and complicated men.

Which is why it's time to discuss Lucas Bravo.

In Emily in Paris, which stars Lily Collins as the titular character, the 32-year-old French actor plays Gabriel, Emily's neighbor and, without saying too much, the man at the center of a pretty uncomfortable love triangle. He's charming, a great chef and will absolutely remind viewers of a certain free-spirited Sex and the City character.

Which one? Allow Bravo to explain.