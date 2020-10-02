The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Anyone else out there really missing dance parties right about now?

Sure, as we continue to be socially distant, nothing is stopping us from getting down in our living rooms. But there's no replacing the unique sort of joy that comes only when you lose yourself to the music in a dark room full of friends and strangers, everyone vibing on the same wavelength.

At the end of a week like this one, we could really use that sort of communal experience. Sadly, the wait until it's safe to resume any such activity lingers on. But if you're feeling like us, here are some new tracks that'll help you dance it out. Go on, you deserve to get down with your bad self.