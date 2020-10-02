The MixtapE! Presents Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Anyone else out there really missing dance parties right about now?
Sure, as we continue to be socially distant, nothing is stopping us from getting down in our living rooms. But there's no replacing the unique sort of joy that comes only when you lose yourself to the music in a dark room full of friends and strangers, everyone vibing on the same wavelength.
At the end of a week like this one, we could really use that sort of communal experience. Sadly, the wait until it's safe to resume any such activity lingers on. But if you're feeling like us, here are some new tracks that'll help you dance it out. Go on, you deserve to get down with your bad self.
Your playlist for the first weekend in October has arrived. Enjoy.
Shawn Mendes — "Wonder"
Shawn lets it all hang out on this bombastic title track from his forthcoming fourth studio album, contemplating everything from his socially-conditioned concept of masculinity to what it might be like to be loved by someone special. This sort of rousing anthem, driven by a spirited set of symphony drums before erupting into a downright ecclesiastical bridge, suits the singer quite well.
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Young Thug — "Don't Stop"
Just Meg doing what she does best: Laying it down like the filthy and fierce freak that she is. Her flow is so on point here, with a production that lives up to the empowered energy she's bringing. It's not for the faint of heart, but when has it ever been? This one's fire.
Julia Michaels — "Lie Like This"
The singer/songwriter-to-the-stars has the dancefloor on her mind and hearts in her eyes on this slick banger. The house-lite production courtesy of The Monsters & Strangerz is a new flavor for Julia's recipe book. Compliments to the chef.
Why Don't We — "Fallin'"
The boy band returns from hiatus with this sleek pop-rock anthem that's giving us Muse vibes in the best way possible. Just try not stomping around your living room to this one.
Jorja Smith feat. Popcaan — "Come Over"
The British singer-songwriter teams with the Jamaican star on this sultry bop about trying to read your lover's mind that's awash in island vibes. With music this good, you've got a standing invitation from us, Jorja.
Jónsi feat. Robyn — "Salt Licorice"
On this track off Shiver, his second solo album, the Icelandic frontman of post-rock band Sigur Rós taps everyone's favorite elfin Swede for a truly wild ride that melds the former's talent with texture and the latter's synth-pop sensibilities. With producer A.G. Cook bringing his patented surreal approach to pop into the mix, it's not for everyone. But for those who get down with the experimentation, this one soars.
Sevyn Streeter feat. Davido — "Kissez"
On this latest taste of her long-awaited sophomore album, Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz, Sevyn leans on the Afrobeat influences of her collaborator to deliver a sweltering slice of R&B. Pucker up.
Disciples — "I Got You"
Five years after gaining international acclaim with their Calvin Harris collaboration, "How Deep Is Your Love," the British production trio have another heater on their hands. With a little luck, this one will be just as big.
Griff with HONNE — "1,000,000 X Better"
The warmth radiating off this collab between the rising U.K. pop star and the synthpop duo is something we could all use a little more of. This one feels like a salve.
Tiga & Hudson Mohawke — "VSOD (Velvet Sky of Dreams)"
Just a Canadian and a Scottish producer coming together to create this blissful bop, a disco and garage-influenced house track that features some sublime vocals from Atlanta-based artist Abra.
Bonus Tracks:
Elohim — "Good Day Bad Day"
Two Feet — "Think I'm Crazy"
Romy — "Lifetime"
Suzi Wu — "Eat Them Apples"
London Grammar — "Californian Soil"
Bishop Briggs — "HIGHER"
Happy listening!