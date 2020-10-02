RHOP Midseason Trailer: Another Shocking Fight Is Still to Come

As Gizelle Bryant put it, The Real Housewives of Potomac "don't stop, can't stop, won't stop!"

Season five of the Bravo series is far from over, and by the looks of this exclusive midseason trailer, the same could be said for the drama stemming from Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels' physical altercation that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27's RHOP.

The teaser begins with Wendy Osefo describing the fight as an "atomic bomb" that "lit fires in pockets of friendships" and forced the Housewives to pledge their allegiance to either Candiace and Monique. However, right off the bat, Karen Huger declares, "You want me to choose a side and I'm not gonna do that."

At the same time, Ashley Darby can be seen telling Monique, "Karen said, 'I would press charges.'"

Later, Ashley makes it abundantly clear where she stands, revealing to Candiace and Robyn Dixon, "Monique did ask me to write a statement."

"You wrote a statement as revenge towards Candiace," Robyn responds before Candiace adds, "F--k you, Ashley."