2020 People's Choice Awards: See Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian & More Nominee Reactions

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 02, 2020 3:14 PMTags
NOV. 15, 2020
It's an honor just to be nominated!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have got the industry buzzing with excitement. Since the nominations were announced yesterday (Thursday, Oct. 1), celebrities have been sharing their reactions to being honored for all of their accomplishments this year.

Whether it's TV stars, music groups or notable influencers, everyone is pumped to have the support their work. Celebs like Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, who received three nominations including The Reality Star of 2020, The Social Celebrity of 2020 and The Style Star of 2020, are already asking fans to vote.

Tons of other stars have reacted with everything from cute and quirky videos for fans to heartfelt revelations like Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, who revealed before being cast on the nominated show he had a negative balance in his bank account. A lot can change in a year!

photos
2020 PCAs: TV Star Nominees

Scroll down to see all the best responses from 2020 PCAs nominees.

Go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23. See who wins Sunday, Nov. 15!

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Lisa Rinna

"It's an honor to be nominated for #TheRealityTVStar202 at this year's @peopleschoice Awards."

Netflix
Leslie Jones

"Yooo my peeps y'all better vote for me lol"

John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"Honored to be nominated for a 2020 E! @peopleschoice award! Wouldn't be here without my fans."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

"So excited to be nominated for #TheStyleStar, #TheRealityTVStar and #TheSocialCelebrity at this year's @peopleschoice Awards. You guys are the best supporters ever."

Netflix
Chris Hemsworth

"Nominations for people's choice awards came out today and extraction and myself received a number of nominations. Best movie of 2020, best action movie 2020, Male movie star 2020, Action movie star 2020. Many many thanks to all of your for the support!"

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Sterling K. Brown

"Ma and I are nominated for @peopleschoice along with the rest of the #ThisIsUs fam! Manny, say whaaaat?? Best fans in the world."

Michael Simon
Addison Rae

"So grateful to have been nominated for #TheSocialStar for @peopleschoice! Thank y'all so much for the love and support."

Syfy
Emily Andras

"Like Earp we did!! This is so amazing, #Earpers. I love you more than Waverly loves kissing frogs! Get your votes in and let's bring this baby home(stead)."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera

"Also — excited to be nominated for @peopleschoice #TheSoundtrackSong of 2020 for #LoyalBraveTrue! Love you guys."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Lionel Richie

"#AmericanIdol deserves to win #TheCompetitionShow at the #PCAs for powerful moments like this. I remember this moment with @cojustsam so vividly."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Doug the Pug

"OMG!! I was nominated for a @peopleschoice award. I am honored!"

Netflix
Sammie Cimarelli

"hit a hugeeeee personal goal today. I wanna cry but also wanna smile and go to the beach and celebrate but also wanna fly home and hug my family members lol i'm sooo f---ing proud of myself you guys have no idea."

Getty Images/ABC
Nick Viall

"Nominated for A People's Choice! Of all the recognition the @viallfiles has received it means the most to be nominated by our fans! Can't thank you enough!"

Skip Bolen/NETFLIX
Kumail Nanjiani

"Yes! The Lovebirds got nominated for Best Comedy Movie of 2020 at the @peopleschoice awards! Vote for whichever one of these films you like the most."

Photo by imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini

"This is rad."

NBC
Jim Gaffigan

"Beyond excited to be nominated for a 2020 E! @peopleschoice Awards award! While it's unlikely I'll win, if you vote for me I'll buy you a car"

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Chase Stokes

"Throwing up everywhere rn. Pinch me this isn't real. Thank you thank you."

Vh1
Jaida Essence Hall

"Y'all omg I'm nominated for a Peoples Choice Award!!!! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes vote for me if you can it would mean so much."

YouTube
James Charles

"SISTERS!! We've been nominated for a people's choice award!! Thank you for all of the love and support this year!!!"

YouTube
Loren Gray

"woke up and saw were nominated for a people's choice award. We've come so far wtf y'all."

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

