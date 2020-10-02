2020 People's Choice Awards: See Chris Hemsworth, Kim Kardashian & More Nominee Reactions

It's an honor just to be nominated!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have got the industry buzzing with excitement. Since the nominations were announced yesterday (Thursday, Oct. 1), celebrities have been sharing their reactions to being honored for all of their accomplishments this year.

Whether it's TV stars, music groups or notable influencers, everyone is pumped to have the support their work. Celebs like Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, who received three nominations including The Reality Star of 2020, The Social Celebrity of 2020 and The Style Star of 2020, are already asking fans to vote.

Tons of other stars have reacted with everything from cute and quirky videos for fans to heartfelt revelations like Outer Banks' Chase Stokes, who revealed before being cast on the nominated show he had a negative balance in his bank account. A lot can change in a year!