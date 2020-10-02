So Awkward Star Archie Lyndhurst Dead at 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of the CBBC show So Awkward, has died at the age of 19.
The network confirmed the actor's death in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 1. "We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness," the statement read. "Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show."
The children's television brand also tweeted a throwback photo and shared that "all of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie's passing." "He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward, as well as to the CBBC fans," the message continued. "He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."
In addition, it provided the contact information for Childline, a counseling service for young people in the U.K. "Remember, it's OK to feel upset and shocked," the message added. "Your feelings are valid. Don't bottle up your worries, talk to someone about how you feel."
Archie's parents, actor Nicholas Lyndhurst and Lucy Smith, also confirmed the young star's death in a statement to the BBC, noting they were "utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy."
According to the news organization, Archie's acting career started at age 10, when he joined the Sylvia Young Theatre School. His father told the BBC in 2013 that Archie had inherited the "acting gene." Archie then introduced fans to Ollie Coulton when So Awkward debuted in 2015. This was one of many roles he took on during his lifetime. He also appeared in Our Ex-Wife and Bad Education.
After news of his death broke, several So Awkward stars paid tribute on social media.
"To my brother Archie. I still can't quite comprehend that you have passed," Samuel Small, who plays Rob Edwards, wrote on Instagram. "You still had so much life to live and I'd give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro."
Addressing his followers, he added, "I wish you could've all known Archie how we knew him. I've never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie's my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is."
"To be honest, I still can't find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did," he continued. "Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did."
Jack Whitehall, who appeared on and co-wrote Bad Education, remembered Archie, as well.
"I write this with an extremely heavy heart," he began. "Archie Lyndhurst came In to my life nearly ten years ago, playing the young me in a short film I'd written. He was brilliant, so talented and funny. An utter joy to work with. So much so that it proved to be the start of a wonderful partnership, we did a skit at the London Palladium, he played me again in a sketch for my arena tour and special, and when we needed to find an actor to play the young Alfie Wickers in Bad Education it was the easiest piece of casting we ever had to do."
He recalled how every time he worked with Archie "he was the same—passionate, generous and pitch perfect."
"He was loved by everyone on set," Jack continued. "I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him. The enthusiastic and talented boy I met all those years ago had grown into an equally charming young man, during lockdown he would take shopping and groceries to my parents house for them when they couldn't leave the house, it's testament to what a wonderful and kind person he was. The world has been robbed of a truly special soul. He will never be forgotten, I feel utterly devastated that he is gone but I also feel so blessed to have met him. Goodbye Archie."