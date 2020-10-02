French Montana and Doja Cat Are Hanging Out But It's Not What You Think

Doja Cat and French Montana were spotted together twice this week, and relationship rumors are already spreading.

According to HotNewHipHop, the musicians were seen hanging out and dancing on a yacht this week with a small group, which seemed innocent enough. Nonetheless, the sightings had some on social media wondering if there could be something more between the stars.

And they weren't totally wrong. Technically, the artists have joined forces, but for purely professional reasons.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the "Say So" singer tweeted, "Me and French got a song coming out. F--kin relax."

But there might be even more tea... The artist liked a tweet that read, "THE ONE WITH MEGAN?????" Get the TikTok dances ready!

Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. Hot Girl Meg, has yet to respond to the music speculation, but she's busy pumping up her fans for tonight's release of her and Young Thug's single, "Don't Stop."