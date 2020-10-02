VOTE NOW

Cute, Comfy & Cozy Halloween Costumes for Your Whole Family

Shop costumes you can lounge around in from H&M, Tipsy Elves and more!

Halloween is going to be more lowkey this year, and who really wants to lounge around the house in a restrictive costume all day? Thankfully, there are some really cute, and most importantly comfy, options for the entire family available at H&M, Tipsy Elves and more of our favorite stores right now. 

Below, shop some of our best comfy Halloween costume finds

Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

Loose Pumpkin Tank Dress

This cold-shoulder pumpkin dress is super non-restrictive and cute. Pair it with some cozy thigh-high socks.

$27
Yandy

Baby/Toddler Lion Costume

Your little one will stay warm in this adorable lion costume.

$30
Tipsy Elves

Football Costume

This glossy women's football costume has shoulder pads and a romper style.

$40
$18
H&M

Skeleton Catsuit

This skeleton catsuit is equally sexy and comfy. It's made of cotton and spandex.

$69
Urban Outfitters

Tulle-skirt Leotard

This leotard can easily be reused for dance class. Its tulle skirt and sleeves are so sweet. 

$20
H&M

Skeleton Costume

Chill out in this comfortable skeleton jumpsuit.

$90
Tipsy Elves

Spiderweb Costume Dress

This ballet dress has a festive spiderweb on it. Its long sleeves are nice and warm.

$18
H&M

Sloth Costume

Laze around the house in this sloth costume

$80
$60
Tipsy Elves

Black Cat Fleece Onesie

Chill all day in this fleece cat onesie available in plus sizes. 

$70
Torrid

Velour Circus Costume

This women's circus costume may be intricate, but it's still super comfy. It comes in a soft velour.

$35
H&M

Deer Costume Dress

You'll be the comfiest woodland creature in town in this soft deer dress. Its antlers have cute flowers on them. 

$60
Tipsy Elves

Mummy Two-Piece Printed Set

This sweat set doubles as a mummy costume. It'll keep your kiddo warm as a mummy. 

$30
H&M

