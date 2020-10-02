Getting Active: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Foray Into Politics, Media and Social Justice

But it was when protests sprang up around the country—and then the world—in late May in response to the killing of George Floyd in police custody that Meghan and Harry's attempts to move the needle truly diverged from what would have been the case if they were still under the Firm's umbrella.

After participating in a virtual graduation ceremony for her alma mater Immaculate Heart High School's quarantined class of 2020, Meghan revealed in a video afterward that she had expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement, saying she knew that her words were being closely scrutinized (crossing an ocean couldn't change that), but "I realized the only wrong thing is to say nothing."

In theory, the mantra, whether people know much about the organization that bears the name or not, has become a widespread refrain. But since BLM has become so politicized, showing solidarity can't help but be viewed as coming down on a side, never mind the fact that, at its essence, it should be a concept for one and all to get behind.

Dickie Arbiter, the queen's former press secretary and frequent royal commentator, told Newsweek after the speech (which was not made public, but snippets were widely shared), that "it would have been pretty impossible" for Meghan to support a polarizing cause—or heck, to speak her mind like that at all—if she were still a senior royal.

"What's happened in the states is an absolute tragedy and it should never have happened but unfortunately it did happen," Arbiter said. "Had Meghan and Harry still been in the U.K. and working members of the royal family, that speech couldn't have happened. I'm talking about the whole speech, end of. It's highly politicized because of the very nature of what it is.

"And it's starting to voice opinions about the internal affairs of another country," he continued. "I don't think the queen has to say anything. It is a social issue for the United States and it is not for a head of state to voice an opinion, whether the queen or the president of France or whoever."