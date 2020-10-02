Louis Tomlinson Teases New Music: “It’s Cooking”

Get ready, One Direction fans. Louis Tomlinson is making some new music.
The singer went on a Twitter spree on Thursday, Oct. 1, and answered fans' burning questions about his upcoming tunes after he released his solo album, Walls, in January 2020.
One fan asked if they could expect new music soon. Louis was quick to give the good news: "Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It's cooking," he tweeted.
And when another Twitter user asked, "what have you cooked lately?" he replied, "Banger after banger." Dare we say we're ready for the "Best Song Ever"?
Unfortunately, it may be a while before fans get to hear the music. When questioned about if he would release a single in 2020 or 2021, Louis speculated that it could be 2021 but "who knows."
Another Twitter user asked him to divulge a specific lyric but Louis was super coy. "Far too soon for that s--t," the 28-year-old said.
And don't expect him to reflect on the political landscape either, whether that be Brexit or the U.S. presidential election in November. A fan asked, "have you ever thought about having more 'social' and 'political' lyrics in your songs?" And he responded, "Social yes. Political no."
Louis shared that he's dying to get out and see the world after the lockdown, teasing a potential tour in India and one in Brazil. "I'm desperate to get over there," he said about India. When he was trending in Brazil, he responded, "One of my favourite places in the world." He was then asked what his expectations are for concerts in Brazil. The response? "I have massive expectations and I know you won't disappoint," he said.
The "Two of Us" singer added, "It's not about individual places. The overall support blows my f--king mind."
His 2021 world tour is set to run from February to June with stops in Italy, France, England, Sweden, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Indonesia and more than 20 U.S. cities.
He was touring in March 2020 before shows were cancelled due to the pandemic. "We came home early, which was devastating," he wrote on Instagram. "The live music industry is such an important part of being an artist and today is about coming together to ask the UK government to protect and support all of the hard working and talented people who come together to create these shows, and give a clear plan of how the live music industry will restart."
Luckily, One Direction returned to Instagram over the summer ahead of its 10-year anniversary. The guys thanked fans for their successes and took a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years," Harry Styles wrote on Instagram. "I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life."
After One Direction split, Louis did a bit of soul searching. He said, "It took me a second to be at peace with that," and added in 2019 that he's "put a lot of things into perspective and in what I should be doing is forgetting about perception."
Louis sadly lost his mom in 2016 and his sister in 2019, which he reflected on later, sharing, "It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me."
His family includes four-year-old son Freddie, whom he shares with Briana Jungwirth.
He's since been with Eleanor Calder for about three years and has known her since before One Direction released its hit "What Makes You Beautiful." As he told The Sun in January, "If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I'd say so."