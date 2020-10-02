Scott Disick Gets Surprising Test Results During KUWTK Health Scare

What's going on with Scott Disick?

On Thursday, Oct. 1's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the father of three feared for his health as he faced chronic exhaustion. To make matters worse, Scott's health concerns came amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

"Lately, I've just had no energy to do anything," Scott stated in a confessional. "Like, I wake up and I'm just shot…I just don't have the energy. I don't know if I'm getting old or I'm just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there's anything wrong with me."

The Flip It Like Disick star first addressed his ongoing exhaustion during a game of pickle ball with Khloe Kardashian.

As Scott struggled during the game, the Good American mogul asked, "Scott, what's wrong with you?"

He responded, "I'm exhausted."

Due to his exhaustion, Scott needed to tap out of the game and took a "break."

Later in the episode, Mason Disick's dad opened up about his health concerns to Kim Kardashian.