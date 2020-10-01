Aly Raisman Opens Up About Her Struggles With OCD for the First Time

Aly Raisman is continuing to use her voice to spread awareness.

While appearing on the Oct. 1 podcast episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Olympic gymnast opened up about her struggles with OCD.

"I always thought OCD was I have to touch this x amount of times or I have to do this x amount of times before I leave the room but I've also learned that OCD is classified with ruminating thoughts or obsessive thoughts or catastrophic thinking," the 26-year-old explained to hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "I have that and I'm really trying to work on that right now because sometimes our minds go to our worst-case scenario. "

According to the gold medalist, it's hard to train yourself not to think so negatively. In fact, a positive mindset is easier said than done.

"I feel like for people who don't understand it, they're like, ‘Just don't think about it.' It does not work like that!" Aly explained. "It's so hard because I've been trying to really educate myself on how our minds work just so I can help myself but also just so I can better talk about it and better understand it on a personal level with my family or my friends but also on a public level as well."