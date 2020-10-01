Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

The Richie family does wine and paint night right.

Sisters Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie joined the fam for an outdoor art party with dad Lionel Richie on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The sisters shared a rare selfie of the evening, alongside Nicole's 12-year-old daughter Harlow Madden, whose dad is Joel Madden.

The trio crouched and smiled for the pic in front of trees lit with elegant string lights. Sofia wore jeans and a white tee, Nicole was in a red strapless ensemble and Harlow looked comfy in white sweatpants, a blush tank top and a shell necklace. "My favorite trio," Sofia wrote.

Their party was set up with mini metal easels at the tables for each guest, along with a little bottle of Moët champagne and a pink box of goodies from The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Sofia shared pics of "the cool table" where she worked on an illustration of a bottle of Tabasco sauce on a yellow background. Andy Warhol would be proud.