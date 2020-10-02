Terry Bradshaw & Rob Gronkowski Team Up to Sing a Duet on The Bradshaw Bunch

From Dallas to D.C.

Terry Bradshaw, his wife Tammy and his three daughters Rachel, Erin and Lacey set off for Washington D.C. on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch!

Though the football fam was in town to attend a number of events tied to a new USO facility at the Marine Corps Base Quantico—from a grand opening ceremony to a formal gala—Terry thought the trip would be a good way to bond with his girls and hopefully cheer Rachel up.

As fans of the E! show may recall, last week's Bradshaw Bunch was a tough one for the 33-year-old, as she went from trying on wedding dresses to being dumped over the phone all within the span of a single episode.

"Tammy and I thought it'd be so good if the girls came with us so they could see the USO, meet all these great marines and see how the military works," Terry explained in a confessional. "After Rachel and Dustin broke up, I thought her going to Quantico would be a good time for her to get away."