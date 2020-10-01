Good American Always Fits Jeans Are Your Denim Dream Come True

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The hunt for the perfect pair of jeans may be over, 'cause Good American just launched the revolutionary Always Fits jeans!

It's no surprise that the forward-thinking brand is behind this innovation, given their approach to inclusive fashion that works for everybody—but these jeans are truly next level. Taking into account that women fluctuate in size as much as five pounds within a week, and that the average woman goes through 31 size changes in her lifetime, Always Fits were made to—you guessed it!—fit perfectly all the time.

Always Fits come in five size categories ranging from 00 to 32+ to reach a broader range of customers, with 100% stretchability. Plus, they're made with recycled cotton to reduce the amount of water and energy used in production.

Ready to get a pair to call your own? Shop Good American's new Always Fits jeans below!