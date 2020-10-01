The First Photos of Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown Are Jaw-Dropping

The casting team behind The Crown should immediately get a raise.

About a month after Netflix released the teaser trailer for season four, we've now been given the first set of photos that introduce Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. And yes, her resemblance to the late royal is uncanny. Standing next to Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles, the 24-year-old actress is as glamorous as Prince Harry and Prince William's mother was in a red carpet shot that finds her wearing a strapless purple dress with a matching scarf and a swooped-over, ‘80s appropriate hairdo.

The fourth season of the Emmy-winning show takes place between 1979 and 1990, which means you can certainly expect Charles and Diana's love story to beautifully—and tragically—unfold. Of course, a retelling of their relationship wouldn't be complete without talking about Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), who in another new shot flashes a wide smile to Diana, dressed in a pastel yellow jacket.