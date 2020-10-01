VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See CNCO's Message to Fans After Their 2020 People's Choice Awards Nomination

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 01, 2020 6:51 PMTags
E! ShowsMusicAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities
NOV. 15, 2020

Music to their ears!

Celebrities all across the country woke up to the news this morning that they are officially 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees. Many of them have responded in excitment to the huge honor, and luckily, CNCO who is nominated for The Group of 2020 was together to celebrate their achievement.

They shared in a fun group video that they were pumped for the honor, saying, "We want to thank People's Choice for the nomination for the group of 2020." They ended by telling their fans to "go vote" and thanking them for the incredible nomination.

The group is nominated alongside other hit music groups this year, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK, BTS, Dan + Shay, Twenty One Pilots and the Jonas Brothers who are all up for the incredible award. It's been a great year for music, and the only thing better than being nominated, is getting to celebrate alongside your band-mates!

photos
2020 PCAs: Music Group Nominees

If you want to vote for CNCO and some of your other favorite groups, go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23!

Also, check out more music group nominees below!

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
YouTube
BTS

The Group of 2020

The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7

The Song of 2020 for "Dynamite"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Dynamite"

Trae Patton/NBC
Jonas Brothers

The Group of 2020

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
BLACKPINK

The Group of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 "Ice Cream"

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
CNCO

The Group of 2020

Timothy Kuratek /CBS
Dan + Shay

The Group of 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Twenty One Pilots

The Group of 2020

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe X Halle

The Group of 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
5 Seconds of Summer

The Group of 2020

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

4

Demi Lovato to Give World Premiere Performance at BBMAs

5

What's This? It's Nightmare Before Christmas Makeup!