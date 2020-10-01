VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Demi LovatoChrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch BLACKPINK Freak Out Over They're 2020 People's Choice Awards Nominations!

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 01, 2020 5:45 PMTags
MusicExclusivesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020

It's time to break out some ice cream! 

BLACKPINK is nominated for not one but TWO People's Choice Awards this year. The hit K-Pop band was on-camera doing an interview with E! News' Carissa Culiner when they found out the exciting news. 

The group was recognized for their song "Ice Cream," which earned them nominations for The Group of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020.

"Oh my god, oh my god. We're just shocked. We're just shocked to say anything. Oh my god, that's amazing. Hearing it now, it's even more of a shock," the group responded. "We're trying everyday to stay calm and like stay calm and just work.. just work well. I think these are like the moments where we kind of you know, remember why we really put in all of our efforts and a lot of times create things for our fans and our listeners out there. We're very grateful that these things come you know after all the work."

photos
Your Guide to K-Pop From BTS and Beyond

When asked if they had a message for their supporters, the ladies just urged fans to go vote!

Saying, "I'm getting like chills! Guys, just... do what you guys do and if you like us, go vote guys! Click click click click! But thank you for having us nominated, we're very grateful. I can't even process this"

If you want to vote for BLACKPINK and some of your other favorite celebrities, go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23!

Scroll down to see more music groups nominated for 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
YouTube
BTS

The Group of 2020

The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7

The Song of 2020 for "Dynamite"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Dynamite"

Trae Patton/NBC
Jonas Brothers

The Group of 2020

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
BLACKPINK

The Group of 2020

The Music Video of 2020 "Ice Cream"

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
CNCO

The Group of 2020

Timothy Kuratek /CBS
Dan + Shay

The Group of 2020

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Twenty One Pilots

The Group of 2020

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe X Halle

The Group of 2020

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
5 Seconds of Summer

The Group of 2020

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

3

Shannen Doherty Gives Update on Her Health Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

4
Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

5

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?