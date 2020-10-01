Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is going to remember this "Moment 4 Life."

The 37-year-old star is officially a mom! E! News can confirm that the Queen rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles.

News of Nicki's little one comes only a few months after she announced her pregnancy. Back in July, the "Starships" artist nearly broke the internet when she debuted her baby bump in a series of photos on the 'Gram.

"#Preggers," she simply captioned her first post. She followed up with another message, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

This marks Nicki and Kenneth's first child together. In fact, exactly one year before welcoming their newborn, the couple tied the knot in October 2019.

While the pair obtained a marriage license in July 2019, they didn't officially share their wedding news until three months later. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19," the singer posted at the time with a video that showed all of her bridal-themed merch.