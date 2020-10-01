Stevie Nicks Reveals Whether an "Older" Harry Styles Would Be Her Type

Had Harry Styles been further away from the edge of seventeen, it sounds like Stevie Nicks might have dated him.
It's no secret that the iconic singer and 26-year-old One Direction alum have forged a special bond over the years, with Nicks previously referring to the now-solo star as "Mick [Fleetwood]'s and my love child," as she quipped to Rolling Stone in 2019. "When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had.' So I adopted him," she further told publication.
But, while he may be her "adopted" son with whom she frequently shares a stage, it turns out the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also appeals to the 72-year-old star on a romantic level...had he been born earlier.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nicks was asked if an older version of Styles would be her type, which spurred a chuckle out of her. Her answer? "Well, that would be a good thing."
While Styles has not commented, may we remind you he once described her as "everything you've ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend" during his speech at her 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Meanwhile, Nicks also doesn't want Styles, both a singer and budding actor, to age at all.
As she confirmed to the Times, when it comes to casting her upcoming miniseries project on Rhiannon folklore, Styles is on her mind, or as she put it, "definitely in the running."
"I'm going, 'Harry, you cannot age one day. You have to stay exactly as you are,'" she told the Times.
"I've already sold him on it."