Stephen Curry's Surprise for High School Basketball Players Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Stephen Curry gave two students the surprise of a lifetime.

Student-basketball players from St. Benedict's Preparatory High School—C.J. Wilcher and Dani Diarra—from the new Quibi docu-series Benedict Men chatted with Kelly Clarkson about the hardships they've had to overcome as individuals and as a team.

During The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance, which aired on Sept. 30, the two students were surprised by a virtual visit from the show's executive producer, Curry. The Golden Warrior shared what drew him to the story of the St. Benedict student athletes.

"Basketball teaches us all so much about ourselves, about our teammates, our coaches, and about life. And I think this documentary is so raw because it meets them where they are in their journey," he said. "It takes you through the things that are going on in their head and what's important to them in the moment and how they deal with success and failure."

Stephen also gave the aspiring NBA stars advice on taking their dreams to professional heights.