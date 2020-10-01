Max Ehrich Says "Be Kind" After Demi Lovato Releases Breakup Anthem

Max Ehrich has a message for his haters.
The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 30 to share a number of hashtags, including #CancelCultureIsOverParty, #HumanBeingsAreBehindPhoneScreens, #AntiBullying, #Love, #Peace, #God, #JesusChrist and #BeKind.
While The Young and the Restless alum didn't give a reason for the post, it came hours after Demi Lovato released her new song "Still Have Me." The 28-year-old singer appeared to reference their recent breakup on the track with lyrics like, "Everything around me shattered / All the highs are now just lows. But it doesn't even matter / Cause I'd rather be alone." In the chorus, she also belted out, "I don't have much but at least I still have me / And that's all I need."
Ehrich has gone on several social media sprees since fans learned last week that the duo split two months after the proposal. From asking to be left alone and "stop harassing me" to insisting he's not interested in the attention and that he wants an end to "this narrative," he shared a number of messages. He also claimed he found out about the ended engagement while reading a tabloid on the set of his new movie Southern Gospel. However, a source told E! News "Demi did tell him beforehand."
He even appeared to address the two-time Grammy nominee directly in a few of his posts. "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans?" he wrote at one point. "For what….? Telling the truth?"
As for Lovato, she has yet to publicly talk about the split. However, an insider told E! News she "wants no contact with Max at this point."
"She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media," the source said. "She wants nothing to do with him."
The insider suggested she's also been getting support from her loved ones. "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this," the source continued, "and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."