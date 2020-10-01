Love Island USA Season 2 Crowns Its Perfect, History-Making Winners

Congratulations are in order!

After a fantastic season of love and shenanigans, Love Island USA just revealed the winner of season two.

If you've been paying attention, you're likely not shocked to learn that it was Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew who took the top spot and the $100,000. If it hadn't been Justine and Caleb, that would have been a sign that something had gone horribly wrong, so it's nice to see that at least something is going right in 2020.

Truly, this season of Love Island has been a daily highlight for us, and Justine and Caleb are one of the biggest reasons why. (Justine and Cely Vazquez's beautiful friendship is another big reason.)

As usual, both winners got to choose one of two envelopes. Caleb got the one with the $100,000 in it, so after jokingly asking his friends what he should do with the money, he chose to split it with his girl.

After that, everyone made out in the pool. A happy ending!