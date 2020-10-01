Shannon Beador's Ex David Reveals the Gender of His Baby With Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador and his fiancée Lesley Cook have a lot to celebrate!
The newly engaged couple is getting ready to welcome their first child together after announcing the special pregnancy news in early July. And now, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and his bride-to-be have an exciting baby update: They know their little one's gender.
Speaking to E! News exclusively, the pair reveals they're having a daughter. "We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," Lesley gushes. "We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help."
This will be David's fourth daughter, as he shares three kids with his ex-wife Shannon Beador. Lesley is also the proud mother to two kids, a boy and a girl, from a previous relationship.
"They are super excited," Leslie says of David's daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline. "One even called me right away, so excited she's going to be a big sister again."
It was only two months ago that Lesley teased her pregnancy on her private Instagram account. "You're just a small bump," she captioned her post on Wednesday, July 8, alongside a photo of a hamburger bun in the oven.
The following day, she confirmed the baby news and shared an adorable video of her daughter. "You're going to be a big sister. Are you excited," Lesley expressed in the short clip. "Show me how excited you are."
At the time, a source told E! News Shannon was taken aback by the pregnancy announcement. "Shannon was very shocked when she heard the news about David," the insider previously described. "The girls are excited that their dad is happy, but it's still very fresh to them. The girls still have a great relationship with their dad, but it was a huge surprise to them."
However, the baby news didn't come as a total shock to David's loyal followers and fanbase. Before revealing he and Lesley were expanding their family, the two made it clear they were in it for the long haul.
Case in point? In January 2020, the former Bravolebrity put a ring on it. The couple announced they were engaged after nearly two years of dating.
"Blessed to have David in our lives. I appreciate all he does for us and everyone around him," Lesley gushed to E! News at the time. "Looking forward to a bright future with my fiancé. It's a dream come true for me."
David isn't the only one to have found love after his 17-year marriage to Shannon. The current Real Housewives of Orange County star has been dating boyfriend John Hanssen for a little over a year now.
In late June, she posted an anniversary message that read, "One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit. One year later, celebrating at the same place."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol