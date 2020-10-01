Shannon Beador's Ex David Reveals the Gender of His Baby With Fiancée Lesley Cook

David Beador and his fiancée Lesley Cook have a lot to celebrate!

The newly engaged couple is getting ready to welcome their first child together after announcing the special pregnancy news in early July. And now, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and his bride-to-be have an exciting baby update: They know their little one's gender.

Speaking to E! News exclusively, the pair reveals they're having a daughter. "We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family," Lesley gushes. "We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help."

This will be David's fourth daughter, as he shares three kids with his ex-wife Shannon Beador. Lesley is also the proud mother to two kids, a boy and a girl, from a previous relationship.

"They are super excited," Leslie says of David's daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline. "One even called me right away, so excited she's going to be a big sister again."