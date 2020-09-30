Kristin Cavallari Says She’s Legally Dropping Jay Cutler’s Last Name Following Split

Kristin Cavallari is cutting the Cutler from her name.

In her virtual interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the Laguna Beach alum declared she will no longer use the moniker of her ex-husband Jay Cutler—though some fans may be surprised to learn she was technically using it in the first place!

It was host Ryan who noted that Kristin's name on their Zoom call still read "Kristin Cutler." Though Kristin is mostly known by the name she rose to fame with, legally, she shares a last name with her NFL player ex. The pair announced they were splitting up earlier this year after a decade as a couple.

"Technically I'm still Cutler," the Uncommon James founder told Ryan. "[I'm] working on that, but I'm literally going to take a note right now to change it."

Kristin and Jay share their children—Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4—who also have the last name Cutler.

While the reality star may not want to share a name with her former husband for much longer, the two are committed to co-parenting.

Kristin told E!'s Daily Pop of the arrangement, "I have a lot more time, obviously, now with the kids being split with Jay, so I've looked at that as an opportunity to focus on myself and make time for myself because for the last eight, nine years I haven't made myself a priority."