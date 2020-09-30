The Bachelor's AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

Bachelor Nation's AshLee Frazier now has two little "angels" at home. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories to share that she gave birth to her second daughter.

Hours after making the special social media post, AshLee is exclusively telling E! News more details about her and husband Aaron Williams' newborn.

"It's with great delight that Aaron and I share the announcement of our second bundle of joy, Everleigh Anne Williams," the Bachelor Nation star reveals, adding that her little one was born on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and weighed, "7 pounds, 7 ounces."

The mom of two adds, "She's absolutely perfect and looks just like her big sister, who is most excited to meet her new 'best friend.' I can't wait to see their relationship blossom. Our love just doubled."

The couple's newborn joins their 2-year-old daughter Navy Lee Williams, who is a reality star in-the-making with her very own Instagram account.