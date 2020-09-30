The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tackles Faith, Friendship & Fidelity in Dramatic New Trailer

Is darkness brewing in Salt Lake City?

In this all-new trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, plenty of sin is teased as the ladies tackle topics of faith, fidelity and friendship. Per the just released footage, "Salt Lake City, Utah is known for its magnificent mountains" and "world class ski slopes."

What Bravo viewers may not realize, there is also "an elite social circle," including the new series' stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

Although the RHOSLC stars—who the trailer claims are "fueled by beauty, wealth and perfection"—all abide by different religions, the Mormon Church is "what Salt Lake City is most known for."

Thus, it is the topic of conversation in this latest teaser.

Lisa notes, "A quick lesson in how to be a good Mormon: Don't drink, don't swear, treat your body like a temple."