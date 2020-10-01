Watch Christina Milian Take Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Her Life With Matt Pokora

Prepare to become friends with Christina Milian.
As an actress, entrepreneur and mother, the "AM to PM" singer has never been busier. But in the middle of quarantine, Christina wanted to find a creative way to connect with her fans. What came next was a new Kin series titled Really, Truly, Maybe.
In the series trailer released to E! News exclusively, Christina promises a behind-the-scenes look into her life. And yes, there will be plenty of special guests including boyfriend Matt Pokora.
"This time has been a blessing in disguise for us as a family," Christina exclusively shared with E! News. "We've been able to spend quality time together like never before. Being able to have uninterrupted time with Matt and the kids has been incredible."
Back in January, Christina welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah. It's her first child with Matt who is a French singer and songwriter. She also has a 10-year-old daughter named Violet from a previous relationship with The Dream.
While viewers will spot Violet in the new show, Christina revealed that she's trying to keep her son's life a bit more private as she spends time in France.
"It's a choice I am getting used to," she explained. "But understandably so, in France, there are privacy laws that protect children and when I hear the word ‘protect,' it instantly puts us as parents into protection mode. When the time feels right, we will feel happy to share. But honestly, minus the little tiny sliver the world hasn't seen of his face, he's still actively been in many moments of the show."
Christina continued, "Whether he's cooing through the background of a scene I'm shooting, or wants to be held while I'm shooting—I don't hold back. He's right there!"
Ultimately, the proud mom promises her new series will be "candid" and "honest." In fact, she said it may reveal insight into things fans never knew about the actress.
She also hopes the project inspires moms to dream big and know that they can master so much.
"I hope they realize that you can do it all if you put your mind to it," Christina proclaimed. "The show gives them a chance to follow me from home to work and everything in between. I take them along on new business and film endeavors, give them a glimpse into my motherhood journey, and we even take a look back on the early days of my career which was really fun and had its rollercoasters."
Subscribe and watch the first episode of Really, Truly, Maybe on Oct. 8. with additional episodes premiering every Thursday.