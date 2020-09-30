Chris Harrison Says Bachelorette Producers “Leaned Into” the Craziness of Clare Crawley’s Season

Bring "lots of gauze," Chris Harrison teases in his new interview with E! News, because "your mind is going to explode" when we see Clare Crawley's new season of The Bachelorette.

"This is an explosive season, it is a wild, explosive season and it starts quickly with Clare," Chris explains to Lauren Piester of what fans can expect from the upcoming Bachelorette. "She is emotional and wears her heart on her sleeve and I think she was just...determined to come in here and find the love of her life. And that's what she was set to do."

Little has been confirmed about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, but that hasn't stopped rumors from circulating amongst fans. In August, multiple sources told E! that Clare's journey would be a short-lived one, as she apparently found "the one" quite early on in the process.

Later, it was reported that Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare as The Bachelorette. If true, it would be the very first time a Bachelorette stepped down midseason.